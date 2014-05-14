Del. Inmate Caught After Running From Work Crew

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware Department of Correction officials say an inmate from the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown ran away from his work crew, but was caught a few hours later.

Officials say 19-year-old Aaron Jenkins, with a last known address of Seaford, was spotted running away near the Delaware State Police Troop 4 building at around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, but law enforcement officers caught him before noon.

Jenkins had been held at the SCCC for violation of probation on an original charge of criminal trespassing since Feb. 21.



