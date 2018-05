University of Delaware Price Changes for Next School Year

, Del. (AP/WBOC) - University of Delaware students will be paying more for room and board next school year.The Board of Trustees approved the changes Tuesday. The average student dining plan will increase by 3.5 percent and residence hall room charges will go up by 3 percent.The new student orientation fee will also increase from $120 to $145 to pay for a required math-placement exam.But not everything is increasing. The comprehensive fee for full-time students will be cut $20 to $227 and the student health services fee will decrease by $25 to $375.University of Delaware: http://www.udel.edu/