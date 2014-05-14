Senators Question Obama Nominee on Health Care Law

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama's nominee to be health secretary is facing questions from a key Republican senator about the health care law.

But Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he believes that Sylvia Mathews Burwell - the current White House budget director - is qualified for the job.

Burwell is appearing before the Senate Finance Committee. She testified last week before a different Senate committee.

A vote on the nomination could come later this month.

There were some expectations that Burwell's hearings could turn into an election-year test of the health law. But her Senate appearance last week was cordial.

Hatch says he has questions about the millions of public dollars spent on health law sign-up websites in Oregon, Maryland and elsewhere that have become high-profile disasters.