Hurricane Sandy Program Making Progress in Somerset Co. Posted: Wednesday, May 14, 2014 7:32 PM EDT Posted:

CRISFIELD, Md.- A program that rebuilds and renovates homes destroyed by Hurricane Sandy is finally gaining momentum in Somerset County.



According to Somerset County’s Code Enforcement Officer Mark Konapelsky, who is also the administrator for Hurricane Sandy relief funding, six projects are underway. He expects 30 to be completed over the next year-and-a-half.



The county’s Hurricane Sandy Recovery Program is income-based, and it is funded through state and federal grants. Konapelsky explains how it works.



“It’s considered a deferred loan,” he said. “ It does have to be paid back, but if you never change the title or deed to the property, then those monies never have to be paid back.”



Tammy Bradshaw owns a home on Jacksonville Street. Her home is one of the projects underway. Bradshaw said she has lived in her home for 25 years and remembers the day Hurricane Sandy forced her out.



"The water just came rushing in; the house just filled up with water,” she said. “There was no time to save anything, it was just too late.”



Susie Ruddy can relate to the grim, painful memories. She lived in her home for decades, and at one point, lost everything too.



“ It was just devastating,” she said. “I've been in my house for 25 years,and I've worked 25 years to fix it up. “



Ruddy said it was years of hard work that Superstorm Sandy washed away.”



Karen Offutt, who lives in Crisfield, knows people who are still trying to recover from the storm.

She said the county’s program will go a long way.



"I think it's a great idea. A lot of people here really need the help,” Offutt said.



If you or someone you know would like to apply for the program, you should contact Somerset County’s Department of Technical and Community Services for assistance. The number is 410-651-1424.



