Daughter of Murdered Wicomico County Man Speaks Out























A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Callers may remain anonymous. Investigators are encouraging anyone with information concerning the home invasion to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.Crime solvers of the Lower Shore can be contacted at 410-548-1776. "I'll spend the rest of my life trying to find out who did this and why," she said, "we're going to figure this out for dad, for justice." Dawn said that her dad's pictures and memorabilia are the only things that keep her going as she copes. On Wednesday investigators told WBOC that they continue to work with a lot of leads but at this point they cannot reveal any more details. "We can have justice, if we can look into the evil eyes of this person and maybe even find what their motives were," Bruning said, "I mean are they that sick? that they would have to do this to a 72-year-old man in his sleep?"

She said that while the police investigation unfortunately continues to hit a dead end, she does have faith. Bruning said she's convinced that somebody out there knows something about her dad who was fondly known as Donnie.