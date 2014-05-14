Funeral Set for Hot Air Balloon Pilot

, Del. (AP) - A funeral has been set for a pilot of a hot air balloon that caught fire in Virginia, killing him and two passengers.

Sixty-five-year-old Daniel T. Kirk of Hartly, Delaware, died in Friday's fire and crash of his hot air balloon in central Virginia. Also killed were passengers Virginia Doyle and Natalie Lewis.

Kirk's funeral will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hartly United Methodist Church, according to an obituary on the website of Torbert Funeral Chapels in Dover. A reception will follow at the Hartly volunteer fire company.

Burial for Kirk, served in the Army on active duty and the reserves for decades, will be at Arlington National Cemetery. A date has not been set.