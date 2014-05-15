Del. Doctor to Plead Guilty in Silk Road Case

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware doctor accused of participating in illegal drug sales on the underground website known as Silk Road has decided to enter a guilty plea in federal court.

Alexandra Gold had entered a plea of not guilty in January, after her public defenders had indicated they were working with prosecutors to try to resolve the case without a trial.

But a judge on Wednesday scheduled a June 11 hearing at which Gold will plead guilty.

Gold and her fellow gynecologist and live-in partner, Dr. Olivia Bolles, were charged with maintaining a dwelling for drugs after federal agents in Florida tracked shipments of drugs bought on the website to Delaware.

Gold was suspended from her position as an instructor at Johns Hopkins University's medical school in Baltimore after her arrest.