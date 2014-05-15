Md. Flags Lowered for Peace Officers Memorial Day

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Flags are being flown at half-staff in Maryland in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Both the United States and Maryland flags are being flown at half-staff on Thursday.

Peace Officers Memorial Day honors law enforcement officials killed or disabled in the line of duty. President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation in 1962 that proclaimed May 15 National Peace Officers Memorial Day. The week surrounding Peace Officers Memorial Day is National Police Week.