Delaware Bill Targets Volunteer Ambulance Costs

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Senate is set to vote on one of a series of bills aimed at providing more money to politically powerful volunteer fire companies who say their ambulance services are losing money.

The bill to be voted on Thursday mandates that every individual health insurance policy or plan issued in the state after July 1 must include coverage of not less than the cost of every ambulance run and associated basic life support services provided by a volunteer ambulance company.

Other bills to help the fire companies include legislation adding $10 to every violation of state motor vehicle laws, with the money going to volunteer ambulance companies, and expanding the types of health insurers subject to the insurance premium tax assessment for ambulance service.