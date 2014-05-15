Wider Smoking Ban Begins in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP/WBOC) - A wider smoking ban has gone into effect in Rehoboth Beach.

Starting Thursday, smoking is now prohibited year round on the boardwalk and beaches. The ban applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes or any other matter or substance that contains tobacco. There are designated smoking areas where smoking will be allowed.

A ban in six parks and children's playgrounds was implemented in 2011, but commissioners added additional public areas earlier this year. Smoking is now prohibited in parks and children's playgrounds, Bandstand Plaza, beaches, dune crossings and the boardwalk and accessways.

No smoking signs and designated smoking sign areas have been erected.