Man Charged With DUI, Vehicular Assault After Crashing into Laurel Store Posted: Thursday, May 15, 2014 9:12 AM EDT Updated: Thursday, May 15, 2014 9:12 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

(Photo: MGN)

LAUREL, Del.- A Millsboro man is facing DUI, vehicular assault and related charges after he crashed his car into a Laurel store and injured his passenger, authorities said.



Delaware State Police said the incident occurred at around midnight Thursday as 22-year-old Trent L. Hitchens was operating a 2014 Ford Mustang southbound on Shiloh Church Road and approaching Laurel Road (SR24). According to investigators, Hitchens failed to stop at the posted stop sign and continued in a southwesterly direction before entering into the parking lot of the Sandy Fork General Store located at 12324 West Laurel Road. The Mustang then struck a gas pump in the front of the store before crashing into the front of the business, police said.



Hitchens was contacted at the scene and was taken into custody after a DUI investigation ensued. His passenger, 29-year-old Raymond C. Davis of Millsboro, was airlifted from the scene to Christiana Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.



Hitchens was later charged with first-degree vehicular assault, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to have insurance in possession, failure to have registration in possession, failure to have a license in possession and failure to stop at a stop sign. He was ordered held in the Sussex Correctional Institution on $2,800 secured bond.

