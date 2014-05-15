More Surveillance Cameras Coming to Ocean City Boardwalk Posted: Thursday, May 15, 2014 10:11 AM EDT Posted:

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City is investing more than $200,000 in nine surveillance cameras for its famous boardwalk. The area already has a handful, but the resort town's police department says more cameras mean more eyes on the boardwalk.



"Look at them as a force multiplier it's another tool in our tool box, it gives us additional sets of us eyes for the boardwalk," said Ocean City Police Chief Ross Buzzuro.



Henry Barrar, who loves to visit Ocean City with his wife, said the boardwalks need the extra surveillance. He said, "A group of boys just came down here bouncing a ball and almost hit my wife's wheelchair with the ball, a football. There was about five of them. They ought to stop them from doing that."



Ocean City police said the cameras might help them stop crime in actions.



"We'll be able to, we believe, prevent crime but also in case there is a crime being committed we'll be able to respond to it, due to the cameras being in place," Buzzuro said.



Some, who were reluctant to speak on camera say they're worried the cameras feels too much like big brother. But others say if you're not doing anything wrong, there's nothing to worry about.



"There's surveillance cameras everywhere, they're in the mall, they're in stores," Melody Kief said. "I don't see why there would be a problem having them at a beach like this."



The new surveillance cameras will be up and running by Memorial Day.



