Updated: Search for Body of Truck Driver Suspended After Bay Bridge-Tunnel Crash Posted: Thursday, May 15, 2014

A tractor-trailer drove off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Thursday morning. Screen capture taken from YouTube video posted by Christopher Hamilton.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP/WBOC)- The search for the body of a truck driver whose tractor-trailer drove off the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel and into about 26 feet of water was called off Thursday evening. Divers may resume recovery efforts Friday morning weather permitting, and bridge officials say the tractor-trailer will not be pulled out of the water until Saturday, which may cause delays Northbound for a few hours.



Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Deputy Director Tom Anderson says the truck hit a maintenance truck at around 10 a.m. Thursday before swerving, hitting a light pole and going into the water.



Anderson says the truck was heading north between Virginia Beach and the Eastern Shore of Virginia. The wreckage has drifted into the Chesapeake Bay side of the bridge-tunnel, which spans more than 17 miles of water.



VBFD Battalion Chief Amy Valdez says the driver was heavily entangled in the truck's wreckage underneath the water.



She says four Navy divers were working on the recovery efforts. The Coast Guard, which is also involved, dispatched a 45-foot medium response boat from Coast Guard Station Little Creek and diverted an 87-foot patrol boat to assist.



As of late Thursday night, all lanes of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel were open to traffic. However, around mile maker 15 on the northbound span, traffic is reduced to one lane as crews work to make repairs to the guardrail where the truck crashed through.







