Crab Prices Still High as Memorial Day Approaches Posted: Thursday, May 15, 2014 9:24 PM EDT Posted:

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- There aren't too many soft shell crabs at TL Morris Seafood in Trappe; not yet anyway. Although the crabs were expected to start shedding their shells last week, they are just now being caught.



"Five or six years ago we would have had a lot of soft crabs in here, but I still think the other states are gonna supply a decent amount, I don't think there's gonna be a shortage with them." said Josh Parker, owner of TL Morris.



But when it comes to bushels of hard crabs, it is a different story. Aubrey Vincent at Lindy's Seafood in Woolford says the low crab catch will be a big problem come Memorial Day weekend.



"It's been hard, they're just not catching very many, so with the demand, especially with it being a holiday, you're going to definitely see it in the price. With not many being around, I think prices are going to be high, and that's if you can get crabs for the holiday. It will be completely dependent on the weather, and if we get bad weather, it's gonna be even tougher." said Vincent.



But despite the high prices, restaurants are still buying Maryland's summer staple.



"I think it's high but I think it will come down, after memorial day maybe, who knows. We'll still carry it and we'll still only use this local crabmeat period." said Tony Thomas, owner of Canvasback Restaurant in Cambridge.



In the meantime, shops are taking as much on the chin as they can to keep prices as reasonable as possible, although prices for a bushel of male crabs, or jimmies, range anywhere from $160 to $200, and seafood buyers don't think that will come down before the Memorial Day weekend.



