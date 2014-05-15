Man with Knife Tries to Rob Delaware Pet Store

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, 5’08”-5’09” tall, 150-160 lbs, thin build. Police say the suspect was last seen wearing gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a half-face mask to disguise his identity.





Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a pet store at knife point.Troopers say it happened about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Pet Kare in Bear. Troopers say a masked man armed with a large kitchen knife demanded money from an employee behind the sales counter. Police say a customer who was in the store interrupted the robbery and the suspect ran away empty handed.No one was injured.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robbery Unit at Troop 2 at 302-834-2630 extension #6. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or by sending an anonymous tip by texting the keyword "DSP" to 274637 (CRIMES).