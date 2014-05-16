Two Seriously Injured in Building Explosion

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) - Fire officials say two women were seriously injured when a building exploded near Westminster.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Bruce Bouch says the building on Silver run Valley Road exploded about 2:15 p.m. Thursday and ignited a two-alarm fire.

Bouch says the small building housed Premier Financial Solutions. It took some 50 firefighters an hour to put the blaze out.

Officials tell The Carroll County Times that one woman was flown to the Johns Hopkins Burn Center in Baltimore and another to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. Both had serious injuries.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.