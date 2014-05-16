Troopers Say Berlin Man Crashes Car, Admits to DUI Posted: Friday, May 16, 2014 5:53 AM EDT Updated: Friday, May 16, 2014 5:53 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

BERLIN, Md.- Troopers say a Berlin man admitted he was intoxicated after he crashed his car early Friday morning.



Maryland State Police say 24-year-old Blair Christopher Woodard, of Berlin, was operating a 2003 Nissan passenger vehicle heading north on Rt. 113 approaching Georgetown Road around 12:42 a.m.. Troopers say Woodard lost control of his vehicle and it off the road.



Investigators say the Nissan hit and destroyed a Maryland State Highway Administration road sign and then a light pole, before the vehicle traveled into some trees.



Troopers say the vehicle wedged itself into some trees and caught fire. State police say Woodard was able to free himself from the wreckage, and he admitted to troopers on the scene that he was intoxicated.



Woodward was transported by ambulance to PRMC in Salisbury, and troopers say he was placed under arrest for DUI.



Troopers say Woodard submitted to a blood kit and the impairment results are pending.

