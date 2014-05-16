UPDATED: Salisbury Police Say Man Tries to Lure Kids into Car Posted: Friday, May 16, 2014 8:24 AM EDT Updated: Friday, May 16, 2014 8:24 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

Salisbury police provided this stock photo of the type of car for which they are searching. This is not the actual vehicle.

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police say a man has been trying to lure kids into his car around the city.



Police said that on May 14 a person reported that on two separate occasions during the past month, a suspicious man has been observed attempting to lure juveniles into his car.



"At this point, it is simply an investigation into some suspicious circumstances," explained Lt. Jason King with the Salisbury Police Department.



According to police, one incident happened near Vine Street and the second incident occurred in the area of Madison Street.



The suspicious man reportedly offered money to at least one child in an attempt to get the child into his car, investigators said.



According to police, the suspect is described as a white male, 40-50 years of age, operating an older model royal blue Subaru sedan with a partial Maryland registration plate "9FDL23."



Lt. King said no crime has been committed at this point. To keep it that way, he said children need to be armed with safety lessons, and that this serves as a reminder to discuss "stranger danger" and review personal safety practices



"It's absolutely imperative, and that's why we really want to highlight this case, to take the opportunity to remind parents and teachers to review these safety practices and go over stranger danger with the children," he noted. "You can't do if frequently enough, frankly."



Busy mom of four, Heather Bailey of Salisbury, couldn't agree more.



"I think it's alarming anytime you're hearing something like that, but it also heightens a parent's awareness that we need to be talking to our kids all the time, rather than becoming complacent and thinking, 'oh, everything's been fine and nothing's happened for a while,'" she said.



Bailey told WBOC that teaching her children has been all about balance.



"You don't want to make them afraid of everybody, and you want them to be friendly, but at the same time, you want them to be just aware."



Anyone with information on the individual or the vehicle described in this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165.



Police say children should not engage in conversation with strangers and never enter into a vehicle with someone they do not know.