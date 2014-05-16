UPDATED: Salisbury Police Say Man Tries to Lure Kids into Car - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

UPDATED: Salisbury Police Say Man Tries to Lure Kids into Car

Posted: Updated:
Salisbury police provided this stock photo of the type of car for which they are searching. This is not the actual vehicle. Salisbury police provided this stock photo of the type of car for which they are searching. This is not the actual vehicle.
SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury police say a man has been trying to lure kids into his car around the city.

Police said that on May 14 a person reported that on two separate occasions during the past month, a suspicious man has been observed attempting to lure juveniles into his car.

"At this point, it is simply an investigation into some suspicious circumstances," explained Lt. Jason King with the Salisbury Police Department.

According to police, one incident happened near Vine Street and the second incident occurred in the area of Madison Street.

The suspicious man reportedly offered money to at least one child in an attempt to get the child into his car, investigators said.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white male, 40-50 years of age, operating an older model royal blue Subaru sedan with a partial Maryland registration plate "9FDL23."

Lt. King said no crime has been committed at this point. To keep it that way, he said children need to be armed with safety lessons, and that this serves as a reminder to discuss "stranger danger" and review personal safety practices

"It's absolutely imperative, and that's why we really want to highlight this case, to take the opportunity to remind parents and teachers to review these safety practices and go over stranger danger with the children," he noted. "You can't do if frequently enough, frankly."

Busy mom of four, Heather Bailey of Salisbury, couldn't agree more.

"I think it's alarming anytime you're hearing something like that, but it also heightens a parent's awareness that we need to be talking to our kids all the time, rather than becoming complacent and thinking, 'oh, everything's been fine and nothing's happened for a while,'" she said.

Bailey told WBOC that teaching her children has been all about balance.

"You don't want to make them afraid of everybody, and you want them to be friendly, but at the same time, you want them to be just aware."

Anyone with information on the individual or the vehicle described in this incident is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at (410) 548-3165.

Police say children should not engage in conversation with strangers and never enter into a vehicle with someone they do not know.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    Ocean City Prepares for Memorial Day

    May 25, 2018 9:24 PM2018-05-26 01:24:00 GMT
    Friday, May 25 2018 9:24 PM EDT2018-05-26 01:24:50 GMT
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.    More
    Memorial Day Weekend is the day resort towns on Delmarva wait all year for. Tourists arrive, lots of them.
    Ocean City is gearing up for yet another busy summer season.
    More

  • Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    Woman in Critical Condition After Ocean City Jet Ski Crash

    May 27, 2018 4:51 PM2018-05-27 20:51:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:51:32 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.- A 23-year-old Pennsylvania woman is in critical condition after being hit by a fellow jet skier on Saturday. According to the Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP), Christine Doty and her passenger, 27-year-old Michael Barnicle were jetMore

  • Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    Man Arrested After Drug Bust in Seaford

    May 27, 2018 4:29 PM2018-05-27 20:29:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:41 GMT
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police sayMore
    SEAFORD, Del.- A Seaford man is behind bars after being caught with drugs Saturday night. According to the Seaford Police Department, 27-year-old Tyree Trammell was parked in a business on the 22000 block of Sussex Highway shortly after 7 p.m. Police say More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATED POST: Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    May 26, 2018 3:45 PM2018-05-26 19:45:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:01:18 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md.--The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they wereMore

  • Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    Ellendale Woman Arrested for Multiple Charges

    May 26, 2018 10:26 PM2018-05-27 02:26:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-05-27 02:27:55 GMT
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore
    ELLENDALE, Del.- An Ellendale woman has been charged by the Ellendale and Milton police departments after being pulled over this week. Ellendale Police say Ukemia Parker was wanted on felony theft charges by the Milton Police Department when the EllendaleMore

  • UPDATED POST: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    May 25, 2018 7:30 AM2018-05-25 11:30:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-05-26 22:06:54 GMT
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More
    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed in Dewey Beach, Delaware early Friday morning.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    Motorcyclist Dead in Ocean City Crash

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

    The Ocean City Police Department says a motorcyclist dead after a crash near 77th street. According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of 77th Street and Coastal Highway around 12:30 p.m. The department says they were responding to reports of a collision involving a SUV and motorcycle on the northbound lanes of Coastal Highway. The motorcyclist was found dead on the scene when first responders arrived.

    More

  • Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    Update: Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Dewey Beach

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

    The Memorial Day holiday weekend got off to a rough start on the roadways after a man was hit and killed by a car in Dewey Beach early Friday morning. That man has now been identified.

    More

  • Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    Ocean View Bicyclist in Critical Condition After Crash

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More

    A 76-year-old Ocean View man has suffered life threatening injuries after a being hit by a car Memorial Day weekend.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices