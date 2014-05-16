Va. River Closed to Shellfishing Following Rain Posted: Friday, May 16, 2014 3:48 PM EDT Updated: Friday, May 16, 2014 3:48 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A section of the Rappahannock River is off-limits to shellfishing because of heavy rains that may have fouled the water with human and animal waste.



The Virginia Department of Health announced the closure on Friday. It will remain in effect through the end of May. The ban could end sooner if testing shows the water is safe for shellfishing.



The ban applies to oysters and clams, but not crabs or fin fish.



Eating tainted shellfish can result in gastrointestinal illnesses.

