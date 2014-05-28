Updated: Dover Police Give 'All Clear' After Suspicious Device Found Posted: Wednesday, May 28, 2014 12:38 PM EDT Updated: Wednesday, May 28, 2014 12:38 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have given the all clear after a suspicious device discovered inside a home at around noon Wednesday turned out to be a deactivated mortar round.



Police said the device was found inside a home on the 200 block of Kings Highway. After seeing the device, police determined it may possibly contain explosives and notified the Delaware State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit and began to evacuate surrounding homes and closed the Silver Lake Park.



The DSP E.O.D. team arrived on scene shortly after being notified and investigated the item and determined it was an inert training device, more specifically, a deactivated mortar round. Several other disabled grenades and other items were found throughout the house and are believed to be a part of a collection.



According to police, the devices were discovered when an acquaintance of the owner was packing items so the owner could move out of the house. The acquaintance discovered the items inside of a closet, investigators said.



Police said that at this time, no charges are pending against the owner of the devices.



The scene was declared safe and all units cleared the area at approximately 3 p.m.



