Milford Police Arrest Woman for Wal-Mart Shoplifting Spree

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police have arrested a woman accused of shoplifting multiple times from the Wal-Mart on North DuPont Highway.

Melanie Evans, 35, of Milford, was taken into custody on June 26 and charged with three counts of shoplifting under $1,500, three counts of third-degree conspiracy, possession of shoplifters tools and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Police said the shoplifting incidents occurred between June 10 and June 14.

According to police, the investigation revealed Evans was accompanied by children during several of the shoplifting incidents.

Following her arrest on the aforementioned charges, Evans was ordered held in the Baylor Womens Correctional Institution in lieu of $8,000 bail.
