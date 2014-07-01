Salisbury House Fire Displaces Occupants

SALISBURY, Md. - The occupants of an apartment in Salisbury have been displaced following a fire in their home Monday evening.

It took 12 firefighters 10 minutes to fight the blaze at 405 Keene Avenue after the occupant of Apartment B discovered it.

According to the office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the power cord of a window conditioning unit caused the fire. Smoke detectors in the two-story duplex were present but not operating, investigators said.

The building sustained approximately $2,000 in damage with an additional $300 worth of damage to its contents, fire officials said.

The American Red Cross is assisting the tenants of the apartment.