Del. to Test Emergency System Tuesday

- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations alert and notification system on Tuesday.DEMA says sirens will sound between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.The 37 sirens located within ten miles of the plants will be activated for three to five minutes, followed by a text message from the Emergency Alert System.

The sirens being tested are the same sirens that would be used to alert the public in the event of an actual emergency at either the Salem or Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations. In the event of an actual emergency, the public would be alerted by the sirens and would then need to tune into one of the Emergency Alert System radio stations in order to receive important instructions.