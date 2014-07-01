Ocean City Fireworks Safety

OCEAN CITY, Md. - As the Fourth of July approaches, the Ocean City Fire Department is reminding residents and visitors of the danger involved with using consumer fireworks. On average, close to 9,000 people are treated each year for injuries related to fireworks.

"On Independence Day in a typical year, fireworks account for two out of five of all reported fires, which is more than any other cause of fire," said Ocean City Fire Marshal David Hartley. "In addition to causing damage, firework can cause injuries and we want people to be safe during their holiday stay in Ocean City. The safety and well-being of all residents and visitors of the Town of Ocean City is the primary goal of the Ocean City Fire Department."



Although the State of Maryland has approved the use of some ground-based sparkling fireworks, these are not legal to use or possess in Ocean City, and fireworks that may be sold in neighboring states are not legal for use by the general public anywhere in Maryland.

Officials say that if caught with illegal fireworks, they are subject to seizure by law enforcement authorities and the person in possession of them is subject to criminal charges and fines up to $250. Anyone caught distributing illegal fireworks may be fined up to $1000.



Anyone with questions regarding fireworks and firework safety should contact the Ocean City Fire Department.