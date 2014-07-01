Know Before You Go: Travel Tips for the Holiday Weekend

BALTIMORE, Md. - The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) anticipates heavy traffic on the Bay Bridge this holiday weekend. Motorists are advised to travel during off-peak times.

The best times to travel the Bay Bridge this weekend and throughout the summer months include:

- Thursday - before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

- Friday - before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

- Saturday - before 7 a.m. and after 5 p.m.

- Sunday - before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.

Weather permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way traffic operations to decrease delays.

The MDTA also offers the following tips for navigating the roadways:

- Call 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) for 24/7 Bay Bridge traffic conditions

- Visit baybridge.com to view traffic cameras and to sign up for email alerts

- Ease your travel with E-ZPass

- Know Before You Go - call 511 or visit MD511.org for statewide travel information

- Consider the Intercounty Connector (ICC)/MD 200 in your travel route to the Eastern Shore