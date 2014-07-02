String of Burglaries in Easton Posted: Wednesday, July 2, 2014 8:27 AM EDT Updated: Wednesday, July 2, 2014 8:27 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

EASTON, Md.- The Easton Police Department is investigating multiple burglaries in the area of the Easton Club.



The burglaries took place between June 19 and June 28 in the daytime hours. According to police, the first incident occured in the 28500 block of Clubhouse Drive and nothing was reported stolen.



The second burglary occured in the 7500 block of Tour Drive. It was reported that a small amount of cash was taken from the home.



The third burglary occured in the 28400 block of Pinehurst Circle. Authorities said the man took an iPod. All of the burglarized homes had an unsecured door or window that authorities say the suspect utilized to make entry.



The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6-foot-2, slender build, with close-cut hair.



Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Easton Police Department at (410) 822-1111.





