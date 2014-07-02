Seaford Man Arrested for Delaware Tech Bomb Threat

SEAFORD, Del. - A Seaford man has been arrested for making a bomb threat at the Delaware Technical and Community College Owens Campus in Georgetown last week.



Georgetown police said they arrested 40-year-old David C. Detwiler on Tuesday after receiving a tip from a probation and parole officer about Detwiler. Detwiler had been previously charged with making bomb threats.



Detwiler was contacted and agreed to be interviewed, police said. They added that after being presented with certain facts, Detwiler admitted to making the threats at Delaware Tech on June 24. He was charged with making terrorist threats, a felony, and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute.



Police said Detwiler called in the bomb threat at the Delaware Tech at approximately 2:51 p.m. on Tuesday, June 24. Investigators said he did not give any specifics information to the location of the alleged bomb, so the whole campus was evacuated. Several bomb sniffing dogs were brought in to sweep the campus, but no explosive device was found. The campus was deemed to be safe at approximately 7:45 p.m.

