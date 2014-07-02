Suspect Sought in Sussex County Liquor Store Robbery

BLADES, Del.- Delaware State Police are searching for a suspect who held up a Blades liquor store at gunpoint.

Troopers said that at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a white male armed with two handguns entered the Blades Discount Liquors & Cigarette Outlet located at 8774 Concord Road and demanded money from the register. Two female employees were behind the counter.

One of the employees turned over an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. Investigators said the suspect then walked behind the counter and took the other employee’s purse, which contained cash, a phone and credit cards.

Police said the suspect then left the store and ran in the direction of Royal Farms.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6-foot-tall, 170 to 180 pounds, with short red hair. He was wearing a dark gray, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective S. Kelly at (302) 856-5850, ext. 219, or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or send an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword DSP.