UPDATED: Special July 4 Hours for U.S. 50 Drawbridge in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The U.S. 50 drawbridge will not open for boats one hour after the Ocean City fireworks show on Saturday, according to the State Highway Administration.



To accommodate the high number of motorists expected to be leaving the area, the SHA said it will keep the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Kelley drawbridge closed to marine traffic from 10 to 11 p.m.

The bridge will operate under its normal summer schedule during all other times.