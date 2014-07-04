Man Wanted For Strong Arm Robbery in West Ocean City

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. - Police are searching for a man they say stole a PNC money bag from a Worcester County store Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is 33-year-old Kenneth Larkin. He is 6 feet tall and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a do-rag and sunglasses, a blue t-shirt and baggy, blue jean shorts.

Police say Larkin entered the Cholula Authentic Mexican Store on Stephen Decatur Highway in West Ocean City at around 4 p.m.

According to police he then forced his way past the clerk before taking the bag from behind the counter and fleeing with it.

Any information related to Larkin’s location should be forwarded to Detective Jason Burnett of the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation. He can be reached at (443) 783- 0442.