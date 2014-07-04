Detectives Believe Victims Were Targeted in North Dover Home Invasion

NORTH DOVER, Del. - Police are investigating a North Dover home invasion they believe was a targeted attack early Friday morning.

At around 3:15 a 32-year-old male was asleep in his home in the 300 block of Norway Drive in Pinewood Acres Mobile Home Park when he heard a bang coming from his front door, Delaware State Police say.

The man told police an unknown suspect then struck him in the right temple with a handgun, which prompted a brief struggle between the two.

Police say the victim ran to his 24-year-old brother’s bedroom, pushed the door closed and laid on the ground to hold it shut. The suspect then fired four or five shots into the door, followed by the victim’s brother firing three rounds at the door with his handgun.

The victims told police the suspect then fled the scene without any property.

The 32-year-old victim was treated for a contusion to his right temple. The 24-year-old was not injured.

Detectives believe this was not a random act. No physical or clothing description was given on the suspect and there may have been more than one.?

If anyone has any information in reference to this incident, they are asked to contact Detective K. Anderson at 302-741-2815 or to send an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."