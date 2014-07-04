Maryland Boy in Hospital After Fireworks Accident

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. - A nine-year-old child is in critical condition after an accident involving legal fireworks.

Investigators determined the boy went outside the tent where his mother was at the Savage River State Forest in Swanton, Md., and ignited a sparkler, causing his shirt to accidentally catch fire at around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police say the child suffered 50% burn injuries to his upper torso, neck and arms.

“Hand held sparklers burn at 1,200°F and can quickly ignite combustibles such as clothing. The Office of the State Fire Marshal urges all Marylanders to keep fireworks out of the reach of children to avoid turning a holiday into a potential tragedy,” stated State Fire Marshal Brain S.Geraci.