Pocomoke Bridge Construction Causing Headaches for Drivers Posted: Tuesday, July 8, 2014 12:27 PM EDT Posted:

(Photo: WBOC)

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- The accidents and delays along a stretch of Route 13 in Worcester county are continuing due to the Pocomoke bridge construction. The big issue for drivers is the confusing traffic pattern leading onto the bridge. The most recent accident happened on Sunday afternoon and involved seven vehicles, according to Maryland State Police.



The majority of the accidents are occuring simply because drivers have not been paying attention to the road, police said.



Many people in Pocomoke think the traffic being directed into one lane by so many large orange traffic barrels is distracting.



Patsy Thornton of Pocomoke said, "The bridge construction has caused quite a bit of delays. My grandkids say it looks like a maze, but if you would be alert I'm pretty sure you can get through it safely."



This time of year is a busy one for construction workers, but it's also peak travel season. People in Pocomoke said they wish the State Highway Administration would have picked a better time to do the work.



"Whatever made them decide to do this, this time of year was absolutely nuts, because of all the traffic," said Alice Bailey, of Captains Cove.



Regardless of all the delays the bridge construction has caused the bridge work was long overdue.



"There were cracks in the roads and cracks in the bridge," Thornton said. "It could be unsafe, and to keep our roadways safe it's necessary."



Some even said they were scared to cross the bridge before.



The work is expected to last for at least another year. For now the police are urging drivers to take it slow and pay close attention when crossing bridge.



