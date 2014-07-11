Body Found in Accomack Creek

Accomack County, Va. - The body fo a 25-year-old Hispanic man was found floating in a creek near Parksley in Accomack County, Va.

According to the Accomack County Sheriff 's Office, the body of Victor Fidel Temaj-Ventura was reported around 12:30 pm on Sunday June 29th in Parker's Creek in the area of Finney Farm Drive.

Deputies repsonded to the scene and removed the body with the help of Parksley EMS personnel. The body was then transported to the Medcial Examiner's Office in Norfolk where an autopsy was performed. The cause of death is still pending.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff's Office.