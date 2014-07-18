Berlin Fire Sirens Causing Controversy

BERLIN, Md.- America's coolest small town is not the quietest. An alarm malfunction earlier this month left the town's fire sirens ringing for an extended period of time.

That incident got residents fired up and now they want to remove the sirens that have been a fixture in Berlin for many years.

David Fitzgerald, president of the Berlin Fire Company, said that the fire sirens serve purposes that the town might not be aware of.

"One is to alert the volunteer firefighters that we have a call. The second is to alert the public that volunteer firefighters are responding to the station and the third function is for civil defense or emergency management," Fitzgerald said.

Still, many people want to know why the sirens cannot just be replaced by technology.

David Ralston of Berlin said, "I think it definitely serves a purpose, but in this day and age they can definitely come up with a better way of achieving the same goal."

Fitzergald said affordability is an issue. The pagers cost more than $500 a piece. He also said technology is not always reliable.

"Technology can fail and that's why we have redundant sirens," Fitzgerald said.

Town officials are considering relocating the siren by the town hall. They would like to also raise it an additional 30 feet.