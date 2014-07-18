Proposed Rental Regulations Causing Controversy Posted: Friday, July 18, 2014 6:20 PM EDT Posted:

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City town officials are considering banning vacation rentals that last less than four months.



The proposed ban would effect R-1 single family homes and MH mobile home areas.



Mathew Margotta, director of planning and community development said he realizes that most families come to Ocean City to vacation for a week. He said they're only trying to protect stable areas that have become overcrowded and rowdy.



"A lot of unrelated people are coming in with the purpose of having a good time while they're on vacation, but that disrupts the neighborhood," Margotta said.



Margotta said noise pollution in residential areas has become a major problem in the past five years. Too many people are trying to squeeze into a home met for a single family and it's disruptive.



"It seems to have come more to a rise in the past five years or so, but this year it has gotten to a point where we want to take some action," Margotta said.



Gail Crosby of Resort Rentals said she feels as if the demographics of Ocean City have changed. She said she has seen fewer families and more groups of people looking for rentals. She says that means more partiers who push past the rental capacity limit.



Crosby said she's worried about the effect the ban could have on real estate businesses such as hers.



"The ban would really have an adverse effect on real estate in Ocean City. Number one you have people who have purchased property with the intent of renting it out on a weekly basis. If they don't have that income they're going to end up having to go through foreclosure."



Vacationers said the idea of a four month rental would be unrealistic for most people.



"Well I think it's ridiculous for the simple fact that people aren't going to want to come down here for four months at a time. Most people in this economy are in the position where they can only afford a week to get away," said Todd Wagner.



Pat Sheridan said, "Who exactly would be in a position to do a four-month rental and maybe that is the point of the exercise. There really would not be that many folks who could."



Officials said they are working on looking into the possible effects the ban could have on property owners, and the town as a whole. A public hearing is expected to take place on August 19th.

