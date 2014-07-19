Highway Collision in China Kills 38 Posted: Saturday, July 19, 2014 5:19 AM EDT Posted:

BEIJING (AP) - At least 38 people have died in a collision between a truck loaded with flammable liquid and a passenger bus on a highway in southern China.



The state-run Xinhua News Agency says the truck rear-ended the bus around 3 a.m. Saturday on the Hukun Expressway in Hunan province. Five people were also injured in the crash.



Images broadcast on Chinese state television showed both vehicles severely burned and what appeared to be passenger belongings scattered on the road.

