Supporters: Gun Control Law a Success in Maryland

SALISBURY, Md.- Supporters believe early indications show that Maryland's gun control law has been successful.



Gun deaths in Maryland have gone down 24% in just the first five months of 2014, according to Maryland State Police and the Governors Office of Crime Control and Prevention.



Vincent Demarco of Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence said the law was not entirely responsible for the decrease in gun fatalities, but he said gun control works.



Wicomico Sheriff Mike Lewis said he receives an executive summary report every day detailing the amount of gun fatalities in Maryland and homicides are down across the entire state, but he says it isn't related to the law.



"I commend law enforcement largely for the reduction of homicides. It has absolutely nothing to do with the passing of the Firearm Safety Act of 2013. Nothing at all," said Sheriff Mike Lewis.



Former police officer Michael Levy says the Firearm Safety Act has adversely effected law abiding citizens making it harder for them to get guns. He said gun sales have remained steady in Maryland for a number of years.



"Now that we have more armed citizens in Maryland that are legally allowed to be armed that's a contributing factor to the reduction in handgun crime, but overall death by firearms has been going down repeatedly for ten years in this country," said Michael Levy.



As a mother of three Tracy Linsmeier of Ocean Pines believes the world is getting to be an unsafe place, and any law that could help protect her children is a good thing. She believes the act has been successful.



"I think the new law probably directly correlates to why there is less gun violence and less deaths, because maybe some of the wrong people don't have those guns and then they're not committing those crimes," said Tracy Linsmeier.



A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Baltimore to discuss whether to dismiss challenges to the law in Maryland.

