Updated: Stolen Hotel Painting Found

, Md.-The portrait stolen evening from the Dunes Manor Hotel has been returned.

The portrait was found undamaged in a room at the EconoLodge next door to Dunes Manor Tuesday afternoon.

We're told a young group of guests at the EconoLodge told a maid they left a present for her when they checked out. They're assuming it was taken as a prank.

Workers found the portrait in a room and held onto it untill they learned that it was stolen.

The staff at Dunes Manor is more than relieved to have her back home.

"Now we're complete again and we're just so excited to be able to say good morning and good night to Thelma once again," said hotel employee Marge Steele.

The staff made sure the picture won't be stolen again by nailing it to the wall.

The suspects have not been identified yet according to the Ocean City Police, but once they are they will be charged with theft.

Thelma Conner passed away in 1999, but her portrait has been hanging in the lobby of Dunes Manor for twenty years.

The staff say members take a moment every day to say hello to Mrs. Conner.

They don't know why the picture was stolen, but they're glad to have it back.