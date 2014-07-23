Cause of Tractor Trailer and Motorcycle Crash Revealed Posted: Wednesday, July 23, 2014 7:56 PM EDT Updated: Thursday, July 24, 2014 8:20 AM EDT Posted:Updated:

DENTON, Md. - Police have determined a cause of an accident in which a motorcyclist was killed after being struck by a tractor-trailer near Denton onTuesday afternoon.



Denton police said the accident happened on Shore Highway in the area of Deep Shore Road at around 4:15 p.m. Investigators determined the motorcycle was attempting to make a U-turn from the westbound lanes of Shore Highway onto the eastbound lanes at the Deep Shore Road intersection when the tractor-trailer hit it. The collision caused a fire, and both motorcycle and operator were trapped under the tractor. The Denton Fire Department extinguished the fire. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity will be released upon confirmation from the state medical examiner's office, police said.



Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer, 65-year-old Terry Linthicum of Church Creek, Md., was transported to Easton Memorial Hospital with minor injuries and was later released.



The truck is owned by Koski Trucking out of Hurlock, Md.



The Denton Police Department, Maryland State Police Crash Team and Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division are continuing to investigate the accident.



