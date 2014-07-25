Appointed Delaware Tech President Rejects Offer

SALISBURY, Md.- Wor-Wic Community College President Dr. Ray Hoy announced Thursday he will not become the fifth president of Delaware Technical Community College.

DelTech first publicized Hoy's appointment on July 9, but Hoy said that announcement came prior to the development of "candid conversations, expectations and agreements." Hoy said he and Delaware Tech were unable to reach a consensus on the terms of employment. He will continue in his role as president of Wor-Wic.

Delaware Tech released a statement saying the Board of Trustees is in discussions with current Interim President Dr. Mark Brainard to fill the vacant presidency. The college said Brainard will remain the interim president pending successful negotiations and formal Board of Trustees approval at an open meeting in the near future.