Appointed Delaware Tech President Rejects Offer

A 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground.More
A 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground.More
Three children are hurt, one critically, after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover.More
Three young boys were hurt - one critically - after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover.More
Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Felton area gas station.More
Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Felton area gas station.More
A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.More
A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her.More
A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.More
A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department.More
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another.More
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another.More
The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.
Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.
Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.More
The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.
Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.
Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.More
This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.More
This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.More
Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.More
Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.More