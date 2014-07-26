Maryland Casino Eyes Soon-To-Be-Fired AC Workers Posted: Saturday, July 26, 2014 5:02 AM EDT Posted:

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A Maryland casino is looking to hire some of the soon-to-be-jobless Atlantic City casino workers.



Maryland Live! is holding job fairs next week at the Sheraton hotel across from the Atlantic City Convention Center.



The Hanover, Maryland casino held a similar recruitment effort in January when The Atlantic Club shut down. Spokeswoman Carmen Gonzalez said the company hired 50 Atlantic City workers then, and hopes to at least match that total.



"Atlantic City has proven to be an excellent source of qualified candidates for us," said Howard Weinstein, the casino's senior vice president. "The workforce provides a pool of experienced talent for available positions across all departments."



With the impending closings of the Showboat on Aug. 31 and Trump Plaza on Sept. 16, and the possible shutdown of Revel if a buyer isn't found at a bankruptcy court auction next month, as many as 8,000 Atlantic City casino workers could be without work by the end of the summer.



The job fair will be held Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the hotel's Pearl Ballroom.



Recruiters and hiring managers from Maryland Live! will be on hand to interview candidates for full and part-time jobs in all departments, including casino operations, food and beverage, marketing, finance, and security. On-the-spot job offers will be made to some applicants.



The casino is located at the Arundel Mills Mall, halfway between Baltimore and Washington.



