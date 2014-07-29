Changing Prohibited in Boardwalk Bathrooms

Md.-Change is a good thing unless it's happening in the bathrooms on the Ocean City boardwalk. No change signs are prohibiting people from changing inside the bathrooms, because they have been creating long lines.

Councilman Brent Ashley said the bathrooms just aren't big enough for the crowds that visit Ocean City. He said the signs have been around a while, but are often ignored.



"We don't have enough restroom facilities when we have a big crowd in Ocean City. The council has talked about bringing in some porta-potties for holiday weekends and maybe some other large capacity weekends. That hasn't been decided yet, but we don't have enough restroom facilities to handle a large crowd," Ashley said.



Ashley says he walks the boardwalk every afternoon and the lines never end.



He said, “I think it's the number one complaint of merchant's here on the boardwalk as well as our bathroom attendants. People use the showers and there's no where to change. Particularly if you have small kids, what do you do with them?"



Boardwalk business owner Joe Kro-Art says on weekends it's obvious that tourists do not appreciate having no where to change.



He says he believes changing rooms would be a good idea.



“Even with the policy there’s some people who are not going to follow it. The possibility of changing rooms I think should be investigated, because we did have changing rooms in Ocean City up to about 25 years ago," Kro-Art said.



Larry Ramsey, visiting from Hagerstown says he experienced the problem first hand. He thinks there's plenty of space for changing rooms on the boardwalk.



"You know you go in there and you want to use the bathroom and change and it's like you're either waiting or you’re stepping in sand. You know I just think there should be two separate areas,” Ramsey said.



The signs will remain in the bathrooms as a reminder of the rule and visitors will have to live with the inconvenience of having no place to change. There are currently no plans to build changing stations on the boardwalk.





