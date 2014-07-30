Citizens Reminded of O.C. Skateboarding Ordinance

, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department is reminding citizens of the skateboarding ordinance in the resort town as there have been an increasing number of ordinance violations in recent weeks.

People are reminded that skateboarding on public property is prohibited within Ocean City between April 1 and October 1. People can, however, skateboard on the boardwalk between 2 a.m. and 11 a.m. each day during the summer season. The Ocean Bowl Skate Park, located at 3rd Street and St. Louis Avenue, is also available for skateboarders to enjoy daily from 9:30 a.m. until dark for a small fee.

In October 2012, the Ocean City Mayor and City Council approved an amendment to the town's skateboarding ordinance which gave skateboarders the ability to ride on the boardwalk during the same time that bicycles were allowed. This gave skateboarders a place to ride other than at the skate park in the summer season. During the winter months, October through March, the ordinance is relaxed and skateboarding is permitted throughout the city.



Anyone with questions about the skateboarding ordinance is encouraged to contact the OCPD at (410) 723-6610.



