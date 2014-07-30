OC Gallery Goes Hollywood Posted: Wednesday, July 30, 2014 9:16 PM EDT Posted:

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Joe Kro-Art is taking the Ocean Gallery to Hollywood to film a reality show. The show has not yet been named, but will begin filming within the next two years.



The gallery has been a boardwalk icon since it opened in 1964.



Kro-Art came to Ocean City as a college kid trying to sell his own artwork. He ended up opening the astounding attraction that has become a landmark on second street. It is filled with countless works of art from around the world hanging from the floor to the ceiling.



Kro-Art feels honored that his gallery is becoming part of a reality show.



"The acknowledgment that Ocean Gallery has done something in the world, has touched not hundreds of thousands of people, but millions of people; It’s a tremendous honor," Kro-Art said.



Within the next two years the entire building and everything in it will be moved to Hollywood. Not a trace of the gallery will be left behind. The show will be centered around how much people know and love the Ocean Gallery.



“It's not about the attraction it's about people. It's about you. It's about emotions, peoples stories, and feelings. So each episode will be tentatively stories about people’s connections to Ocean Gallery over the years," Kro-Art said.



David Schroder has worked at the Ocean Gallery for the past 22 years and he said that he hates to see it go.



"Who wouldn't miss this? I always tell people I remember coming here as a kid in the seventies and being freaked out by it. I've worked here for 22 years and I'm still freaked out by it. But there’s no better landmark in Ocean City than the Ocean Gallery," Schroder said.



Kro-Art said he and his iconic building will continue to create priceless publicity for Ocean City from three thousand miles away in Hollywood.

