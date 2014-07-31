Credit Card Scam Hits Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department is advising citizens of a recent cyber-attack that compromised the security of numerous credit card processing companies nationwide.



One of the victims of the security breach includes an out-of-state company that has contracts with numerous Ocean City businesses, primarily restaurants and bars.



Businesses that were affected were compromised from June 2 until July 9, 2014. Those systems are now secure. The United States Secret Service is currently investigating this case.



Citizens are strongly encouraged to check your bank statement to ensure that you are not a victim of this cyber-crime scam. Any citizen that believes their information may have been compromised should contact their back or credit card issuer immediately.