Salisbury and Easton Named Among Best Cities to Live in Maryland

SALISBURY, Md. - A new study conducted by CreditDonkey.com named Easton and Salisbury the 2nd and 10th best cities to live in Maryland, respectively.

Rankings were determined based on five factors: crime rate, commute time, income, education and restaurants per capita.

Experts found that in Salisbury, the likelihood of being the victim of a deadly crime is 1 in 84. Those odds are twice as great as they are in Frederick and more than eight times that of Bowie. In Easton, the chances are 1 in 290.

A Salisbury resident’s average commute to work takes 20 minutes, the survey found, shorter than in any of the other top cities. Easton came it at number two, with a 24.5-minute average. Takoma Park was determined to have the longest commute time among the 10, with a 37-minute average.

Credit Donkey reports that despite generally higher incomes in Maryland compared to most other states, Salisbury’s median household income is $38,534. It is the only city on the list for which that figure is below $55,000. The study found Easton’s median household income is $55,557.

At just 27.8%, Salisbury also comes in at the bottom of the list for its proportion of residents with at least a bachelor’s degree. Easton also scored low in this category, with less than one third of its residents earning a B.A. According to Credit Donkey, the most-educated of the top ten cities is Takoma Park, with a 50.5% rate.

The survey shows there are plenty of restaurants to patron in both Salisbury and Easton, one per every 237 inhabitants and one per every 234 inhabitants, respectively. Out of the eight other cities on the list, only Bel Air has a greater number of restaurants, with one per every 161 inhabitants.

In short, people planning to move to Maryland or elsewhere within the state have two Credit Donkey-approved options right here on Delmarva.

The full list compiled by Credit Donkey is as follows: