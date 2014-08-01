Ebola Poses No Threat to the U.S.

OCEAN CITY, Md.- Dr. Victor Gong of Ocean City said Ebola poses no threat to the United States.





According to the CDC more than one thousand people in Sierra Leon, Guinea, and Liberia have been infected with the ebola virus.



Ebola is spread through direct contact with blood or the secretions of an infected person. Dr. Gong said the threat to tU.S.U.S is nonexistent.



"It's probably very little if anything. While the disease is aggressive it's totally low contagion," Gong said.



Dr.Gong said the countries that have had ebola outbreaks don't have the resources that we have here in the U.S.



"The nations very poor. They don't have the resources. They don't have medical care. They don't have protective gear like we have in the United States. We're used to having pandemics and stuff like that. For example the flu which effects twenty percent of Americans. It's very deadly and we can handle that every year," Gong said.



Doctor Gong said the fear of the pandemic is probably greater than the disease itself in the U.S.



According to the CDC no ebola cases have been reported in the United States and the likelihood of an outbreak spreading outside of West Africa is low.



The CDC said it's more likely that surrounding countries may have cases, because of the wide geographic spread of the outbreak.





