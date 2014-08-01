Woman on Scooter Runs Into Sheriff

Around 1 a.m. Friday morning, a Worcester County Sheriff's Deputy observed a woman driving a scooter erratically on Rt. 611 near Mystic Harbor.



The woman was travelling across the north and south lanes of Rt. 116. The Deputy signaled for the woman to stop by using his emergency lights and siren. She did not see or acknowledge the Sheriff's patrol vehicle at first.



The woman then turned and looked at the Sheriff patrol vehicle that was next to her, turning into the patrol vehicle and hitting it. She was ejected from the scooter and sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was flown to P.R.M.C. in Salisbury.



Police identified her as Jodi Goldstein, 46-years-old, of Ocean City. Police say she had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.



The case is under investigation and charges are pending.

