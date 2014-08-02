Pennsylvania Man Dies in Fatal Crash Near Bear

, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a late Friday afternoon crash that killed one man and injured two others.Police said the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. as35, of Newark, was operating a 2001 Lincoln Navigator on the ramp connecting US40 eastbound to SR1 northbound., 51, of East Earl, Pa., was operating a 2014 Kenworth T800 truck northbound on SR 1 in the right lane of travel.Troopers said that as the Navigator began to approach the merge with SR1 northbound, Castro-Mendoza lost control of the vehicle and traveled westbound from the ramp into the northbound right lane of SR1. The left side of the Lincoln struck the right side of commercial truck causing both vehicles to spin clockwise, according to police. The SUV continued to travel northeast and come to a stop on the northbound shoulder of SR1. The Kenworth truck overturned onto the driver's side and continued in a northeast direction before striking the guardrail on the east side of SR1 northbound, investigators said. They added that it continued to rotate clockwise, while on its right side before coming to a stop in the right lane.Police said Bloomer, who was not properly restrained, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.A 22-year-old passenger in the truck was partially ejected and transported by EMS to Christiana Medical Center where he was treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.Troopers said Castro-Mendoza was properly restrained and was transported to Christiana Medical Center. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.The investigation into this incident is ongoing and police said charges may be forthcoming.